Employee Pleads Guilty After Video Recording Co-Workers In Pensacola VA Clinic Restroom

A Department of Veterans Affairs employee pleaded guilty Thursday to video recording fellow employees in the bathroom at the Veterans Affairs Joint Ambulatory Care Center in Pensacola.

Robert Sampson, 52, of Gulf Breeze, entered the plea to federal charges of video voyeurism and disorderly conduct. Sampson surreptitiously videoed eight fellow employees on multiple occasions from August 2019 to June 2020.

“The victims in this case perform an incredible service to our retired and disabled military community and they should feel safe and have their privacy respected in their work environment,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Jason R. Coody. “I applaud the Department of Veterans Affairs Police and the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of the Inspector General for their thorough investigation into this crime.”

Sampson admitted to placing a hidden camera, disguised to look like a cell phone charger power adapter, in a restroom at the Pensacola VA Center approximately 17 times. When VA employees discovered the recording device and notified the VA Police, Sampson attempted to wrestle the employees for control of the device. Sampson later admitted that he had placed the device in the restroom to record individuals in the restroom and would later watch the footage.”

Sampson will be sentenced on August 19. He faces up to one year in jail for video voyeurism and six months for disorderly conduct.