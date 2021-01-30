Briana McCreary Named Escambia County’s Teacher Of The Year

Escambia County’s Teacher of the Year is Briana McCreary.

McCreary has been a teacher since 2013 and currently teaches third grade at Montclair Elementary School.

As a life-long learner, McCreary uses her knowledge to be a better teacher.

“During my studies and research into the school-wide performance, I identified a trend in the school FSA performance in which the percentage of proficient female students was 82% lower than the percentage of proficient male students in mathematics,” wrote McCreary in her application for Teacher of the Year. “This sparked my interest in creating an afterschool program, ‘She Counts’, which would increase the interest and skill level in mathematics for female students within the testing grades. Through this program the students are conducting novel studies of females who have advanced in math or science, participating in S.T.E.M. projects, and being tutored on essential math skills.”

McCreary has also been working to develop her leadership skills by mentoring new teachers and student interns and by leading the incorporation of new learning tools such as Thinking Maps within her school. She also worked to help teachers across the district with their social studies lesson planning.

“I reconstructed the 2nd grade social studies curriculum maps for the school district. In building the new color maps I integrated the social studies curriculum into the reading curriculum, embedded lesson plans, correlated stories and online learning tools which matched social studies topics,” she said.

“We are so thankful for the incredible job that you do, the learning that your boys and girls experience, the dedication that you give everyday, everything that you put into your students and the success that you have as you lead your students,” Superintendent Timothy Smith said.

“This superpower teachers possess allows us to look at each of our students and see the potential they have. It’s a mix between being able to see the future and X-ray vision. For instance it may come in the form of seeing a child who is argumentative and talking back, but we don’t see a troubled child, we see a defense attorney. Our role as educators is to identify that potential they have and then place a mirror in front of them to be able to recognize it for themselves.”

As the Escambia County School District’s Teacher of the Year, McCreary will now represent Escambia County at the state level where she will have opportunities to network with Florida’s top teachers and compete for possible selection as the Florida’s Teacher of the Year. That top teacher in the state will be announced this summer.

Pictured: The Escambia County School District’s Teacher of the Year Briana McCreary.