Flomaton Police Holding ‘Fill The Cruiser’ Toy Drive On Friday

December 16, 2020

The Flomaton Police Department will hold a “Fill the Cruiser” toy drive on Friday.

Gift donations for children ages 1-13 can be placed in the Flomaton police cruiser that will be parked outside the police department at 2125 Ringold Street. Gifts should be unwrapped so they can better organized.

The gifts will be distributed to local children in need. Any families in the Flomaton Police Department jusrdiction that may need the gifts, or anyone that knows of a family in need, can call the Flomaton Police Department at (251) 296-5811  and ask for the chief of police.

