Cantonment Man Charged With Fraud For Using Terminal Ill Mother’s Credit Cards

December 10, 2020

A Cantonment man is facing felony charges for allegedly using credit cards that belong to his ailing mother.

Jaylen Jerome Huff, 26, was charged with two counts of felony fraudulent use of a credit card and one county of petit theft.

A relative with power of attorney for the victim reviewed her bank statements and found numerous fraudulent transactions from October 2019 through March 2020.

Huff, who is the victim’s eldest son, was in possession of her purse and credit cards, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report. He told deputies that he was using the credit cards to support his six brothers. Deputies found that he had used the credit cards to make payment on a personal storage unit and a car payment, the report states.

The victim, according to the ECSO, is in a long term care facility with a terminal medical condition.

Huff was released on a $5,500 bond.

