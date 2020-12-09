Air Force Captain From Cantonment Charged With Sexual Battery Of Child

December 9, 2020

An Air Force captain from Cantonment is behind bars this afternoon charged with the sexual assault of a child.

Zachary Stephen Green, 31, is charged with capital sexual battery on a child under 12 years of age and two felony counts of child abuse. He remains in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Green admitted to a Department of Children and Families investigator that he committed child abuse by squeezing, pinching and biting two children, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. He also admitted to the sexual battery of one of the children, the report continues.

The report states Green also admitted an addiction to transgender pornography, but not child pornography.

Most of Green’s other statements to law enforcement were redacted from the arrest report.

Green’s occupation was listed as captain in the United States Air Force on the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report.

Written by William Reynolds 

 