Limited Visitation Now Allowed At Baptist, Gulf Breeze Hospitals; No Visitors At Jay Hospital

Baptist Hospital is now allowing limited visitation at their main location and Gulf Breeze Hospital, while visitation is not allowed at their Jay Hospital location.

Here is the latest information from Baptist Hospital:

Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital Only

One visitor at a time will be allowed to visit a hospital inpatient.

No visitors will be allowed who have COVID-19 symptoms, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Visitors will be provided a visitor badge which must be displayed and visible during the entirety of the visit.

No children under the age of 18 are permitted to visit.

At the discretion of the hospital staff, a visitor may be asked to leave as the situation warrants.

Behavioral Medicine Center (Behavioral Health Inpatient Departments Only)

Per state of Florida guidelines, there is no visitation allowed to adult mental health treatment facilities at this time. Youth visitation is limited to parents/guardians only. No siblings or anyone under the age of 18 are allowed to visit.

Jay Hospital

Because of Jay Hospital’s designation to provide skilled nursing care, more rigid visitation requirements apply. Therefore, a no visitation policy will remain in place.

EXCEPTIONS

A visitor whose presence is essential to the care of a patient may be allowed to visit. “Essential” is defined as one or more of the following: