Warm And Sunny Monday; Rain To Come This Week
April 6, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
