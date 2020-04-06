Warm And Sunny Monday; Rain To Come This Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.