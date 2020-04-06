Warm And Sunny Monday; Rain To Come This Week

April 6, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 