COVID-19 Cases Climb In Escambia, Santa Rosa

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County has increased to 88, up seven since last night, and the number of cases in Santa Rosa County at 39, up three since last night.

There are now 58 cases from Pensacola, 15 from Cantonment, five from Bellview and one from Perdido Key. Seven are non-residents. The cases range in age from 2 to 94, and two are in the hospital.

Of the Santa Rosa County cases, seven are in the hospital and two have died. Thirteen are from Navarre, 10 from Milton, nine Santa Rosa and two from Pace.

There are 5,704 total cases in Florida, 5,489 are residents. There are 715 hospitalized and 71 deaths.