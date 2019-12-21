Inmates Work Toward Their CDL Behind Bars

Inmates behind bars at one area prison are working toward heir commercial driver’s licenses.

A graduation ceremony was held Friday for 45 inmates who have completed the Santa Rosa Correctional Institution Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Program. Graduates have shown proficiency in vehicle safety, vehicle operating regulations, trip planning and have demonstrated vehicle driving skills through the use of on-site simulators.

Through the CDL program at Santa Rosa Correctional Institution, inmates earn industry-recognized certifications through coursework and driving simulators. This training assists them in obtaining a commercial vehicle operator license upon release. Upon release, inmates are paired with potential employers to assist with employment opportunities.

Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch took part in the graduation event Friday.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.