Inmates Work Toward Their CDL Behind Bars

December 21, 2019

Inmates behind  bars at one area prison are working toward heir commercial driver’s licenses.

A graduation ceremony was held Friday for 45 inmates who have completed the Santa Rosa Correctional Institution Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Program. Graduates have shown proficiency in vehicle safety, vehicle operating regulations, trip planning and have demonstrated vehicle driving skills through the use of on-site simulators.

Through the CDL program at Santa Rosa Correctional Institution, inmates earn industry-recognized certifications through coursework and driving simulators. This training assists them in obtaining a commercial vehicle operator license upon release. Upon release, inmates are paired with potential employers to assist with employment opportunities.

Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch took part in the graduation event Friday.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 