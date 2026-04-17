Sunny And Warm Friday And Saturday, Chance Rain And Cooler For Sunday

April 17, 2026

The North Escambia area will see a transition from summer-like warmth to more unsettled conditions this weekend. Friday remains bright and warm with highs reaching the mid-80s, but moisture returns Friday night in the form of patchy fog. While Saturday stays mostly dry and warm, a weak cold front arrives late Saturday night into Sunday morning, bringing a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Expect a noticeable cooldown Sunday as breezy north winds take hold, dropping highs into the upper 60s before a beautiful, sunny stretch returns for the early part of next week.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Becoming sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Saturday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then a chance of showers between 10am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind around 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 