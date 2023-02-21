Candidates To Qualify This Week For Century Council Special Election

This is the week for candidates to qualify for a special election for two seats on the Century Town Council.

Two council seats were left vacant in January because no candidate ran for them last year, and interim council members were appointed.

Qualifying will be open from noon February 21 until noon February 24 at the Supervisor of Elections Office or the Century Town Hall on February 22. Any registered voter that lives in the town limits can seek election and pay a $50 qualifying fee.

If there are three or more candidates for any one of the seats, a primary election will be held on Tuesday, March 14. Any necessary runoff and the general election will be held on Tuesday, March 28.