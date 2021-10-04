Florida Gas Prices Down On Average

October 4, 2021

Florida gas prices declined another couple of cents last week. The state average has been on a downward trend for the past two weeks; slipping a total of nickel since setting since in mid-September.

The state average stands at $3.05, while the average price per gallon in Escambia County is $3.02. A low of $2.90 could be found in North Escambia Sunday night at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment, while the Pensacola warehouse clubs were at $2.87.

“After weeks of declines, gas prices face renewed upward pressure after the price of crude oil rose 3% last week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Crude prices have remained elevated this year, because unlike the years before the pandemic – where supplies far outpaced demand – the global fuel market has tightened. Many countries reduced fuel production, due to the pandemic, and are now struggling to keep pace with returning demand.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 