Florida Gas Prices Down On Average

Florida gas prices declined another couple of cents last week. The state average has been on a downward trend for the past two weeks; slipping a total of nickel since setting since in mid-September.

The state average stands at $3.05, while the average price per gallon in Escambia County is $3.02. A low of $2.90 could be found in North Escambia Sunday night at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment, while the Pensacola warehouse clubs were at $2.87.

“After weeks of declines, gas prices face renewed upward pressure after the price of crude oil rose 3% last week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Crude prices have remained elevated this year, because unlike the years before the pandemic – where supplies far outpaced demand – the global fuel market has tightened. Many countries reduced fuel production, due to the pandemic, and are now struggling to keep pace with returning demand.”