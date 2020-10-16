Pedestrian Left Behind Seriously Injured In Molino Ditch; FHP Seeks Hit And Run Driver

A pedestrian is recovering after being hit by a vehicle and left in a ditch Thursday in Molino.

A 40-year old Cantonment man was found with a head injury in a ditch alongside Highway 95A just south of South Chipper Road about 1:45 p.m. The Florida Highway Patrol said he was walking northbound near the east should of the roadway when he was apparently struck from behind by a vehicle.

The vehicle fled, leaving the man in the ditch until he was found by a passerby.

The FHP said the vehicle may be an unknown color 2003-2006 GM truck or full size SUV that is now missing the right mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper J. Marcum at (850) 484-5000, *FHP, or Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

File photo.