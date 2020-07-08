Warmer Weather, A Little Lower Chance Of Rain
July 8, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. West wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
