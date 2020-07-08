Warmer Weather, A Little Lower Chance Of Rain

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.