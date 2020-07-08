Three New COVID-19 Deaths In Escambia, One Additional In Santa Rosa

Three new COVID-19 deaths, including a 24-year old man, were reported Wednesday in Escambia County, and one additional death was reported in Santa Rosa County by the Florida Department of Health.

The Escambia County fatalities were a 69-year old female, 71-year old male and a 24-year old male; only one was a long-term care facility resident. The Santa Rosa death was a 61-year old male.

Escambia County cases increased 129 to 3,188 and Santa Rosa cases were up by 52 to 993.

Of the 763 test results returned on Monday, 13.1% were positive in Escambia County and 17.3% were positive from 248 tests in Santa Rosa County.

Of the 51 deaths in Escambia County, 37 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been nine deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 223,783 cases including 220,492 Florida residents. There have been 16,758 hospitalizations* and 3,889 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 3,188 (+129 since Tuesday)

Non-Florida residents — 472

Pensacola — 2,393 (+103)

Cantonment — 206 (+10)

Molino— 36 (+2)

Century — 17

Bellview — 7

McDavid — 7

Walnut Hill — 3

Perdido Key — 3

Hospitalizations: 131* (+11)

Deaths — 51 (+3)

Male — 1,226

Female — 1,489

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 36

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 993 (+52 since Tuesday)

Non-Florida residents — 8

Milton — 314 (+21)

Gulf Breeze — 197 (+7)

Navarre — 160 (+11)

Pace — 106 (+3)

Jay — 31 (+5)

Bagdad — 1 (+1)

Hospitalizations — 55* (+8)

Deaths — 10 (+1)

Male — 501

Female — 476

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 99

Median Age — 34

Florida cases:

Total cases — 223,783

Florida residents — 220,492

Deaths — 3,889

Hospitalizations — 16,758

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.