The Big Fix: Escambia Animal Shelter Now Has Mobile Spay/Neuter Unit

The Escambia County Animal Shelter now has the area’s first mobile spay/neuter unit thanks to the Friends of the Escambia County Animal Shelter and other groups.

Animal Aid USA pent 250 hours over six months putting the unit together in a refurbished travel trailer. Last Chance Ranch donated equipment to be used in the mobile unit, and many other organizations donated toward the project.

