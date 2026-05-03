Sunny And Perfect Sunday, High Around 75

The next few days will feature a beautiful stretch of warm, clear weather across the region as high pressure remains in control. Temperatures will steadily climb from the mid 70s on Sunday to the lower 80s by Tuesday. However, a shift arrives mid-week as moisture returns from the south, bringing a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday afternoon. The most significant chance for rain and storms is expected on Thursday as a front moves through the area.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.