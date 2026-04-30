Patricia Ann Leblanc

Patricia Ann Leblanc 81, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away peacefully at her home on the morning of April 26, 2026. She dedicated her life to caring for others as an oncology and hospice nurse. Nursing was not her profession; it was her calling. She touched countless lives while she dedicated decades to healing others. She was also a devoted wife, a nurturing mother and a doting Nana. She lived to care for those she loved.

Pat is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Bob; her children and their spouses, Melanie Morgan (Brent), Michelle Flaherty and Tharon Leblanc; her sisters Maureen Chapman (David) and Mary Ann Hankin; her grandchildren Samantha Flaherty, Katelyn Tyler (Johnny), and Taylor Swafford (Gage). She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Joan Ballard and grandson Ryan Flaherty.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 303 Rocky Avenue, Cantonment, Florida with Reverend Father George Thekku officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM preceding the funeral Mass. A reception in the parish hall will be held following the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Saint Jude Ladies Society, 303 Rocky Avenue, Cantonment, Florida 32533.