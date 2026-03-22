Volunteer Florida Offers Free Grant Writing Training For Nonprofits

Volunteer Florida is offering a virtual Grant Writing Certification Program for Florida’s nonprofit organizations April 6 through May 15, 2026. This no-cost, six-week training is open to all nonprofit organizations in Florida and recommended for grant seekers, program directors, as well as executive and board directors. The deadline to register for this training is Monday, March 30 at 4 p.m.

To register for this training, click here.

The deadline to register is Monday, March 30, 2026, at 4 p.m.

Volunteer Florida is offering the Grant Writing Certification Program to better prepare Florida nonprofit organizations for the grant application process and increase their likelihood of selection for grant funding. Participants will engage in weekly informational and workshop sessions that will cover topics ranging from understanding grant criteria to learning best practices from previously successful grant applicants.

“Volunteer Florida is proud to once again offer this no-cost grant writing program to strengthen the capacity of nonprofits across our state,” said Josie Tamayo, CEO of Volunteer Florida. “By equipping organizations with the tools and knowledge to successfully compete for funding, we are investing in their long-term sustainability and helping them expand their impact in communities throughout Florida.”

Participants who attend and complete all sessions of the training are eligible to receive a certificate of completion, which includes written feedback on a sample grant application. Additionally, Volunteer Florida will award preferential points on an upcoming grant application for any organization that completes the 11-course training. Registration is limited to 75 entities for the series; however, more than one individual from each entity is welcome to register and participate in the sessions.

Grant Writing Certification Program Schedule

All Sessions 1:00PM – 2:30PM EST

Week 1 – Grant Preparation; Monday, April 6 and Friday, April 10

Topics will include researching available grants and assembling a grant writing team.

Week 2 – Logic Models; Monday, April 13 and Friday, April 17

Topics will include logic models and creating an evaluation plan.

Week 3 – Writing Proposals; Monday, April 20 and Friday, April 24

Topics will include understanding grant criteria and compiling proposals.

Week 4 – Budgets; Monday, April 27 and Friday, May 1

Topics will include budget terminology and grant application platforms, such as eGrants.

Week 5 – Best Practices Panel; Monday, May 4

Expert panelists will share best practices for successful grant applications.

Week 6 – Grant Year Overview; Monday, May 11 and Friday, May 15

Topics will include reporting and grant year deliverables.

Presenting the training is Marie Gress, CEO of Kovir, LLC, which provides grant strategy services to increase the capacity of smaller nonprofits with limited resources.