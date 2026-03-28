Tate Lady Aggies Head Softball Coach Melinda Wyatt To Retire; Event Planned

March 28, 2026

Longtime Tate High School Lady Aggies softball head coach Melinda Wyatt will retire at the end of this season, and she will be recognized before an upcoming game.

Wyatt has coached generations of Aggies since joining the school in 1989. During her tenure, she has coached swimming, golf, girls basketball, track and field, volleyball, and softball. She has served as the softball head coach since 2005.

A standout athlete herself, Wyatt was named to the All-Time Roster at UWF from 1986 to 1987 and earned All-Conference honors at Pensacola State College in both softball and basketball.

Wyatt will be recognized on Friday, April 17, before a 6:30 p.m. game against the Pace Patriots at Charlene Varnell Field at Tate High School.

All former players, students, and community members are invited to pack the stands to honor Coach Wyatt.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Sports, TOP STORIES, TOP sports 

 