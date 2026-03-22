Sunny And Warm Week Ahead; Highs In The 80s

Warm and sunny conditions will dominate the region through the upcoming week as high pressure remains in control. Temperatures will steadily climb from the low 80s into the mid-80s by Friday, with overnight lows remaining comfortably in the upper 50s. While a few clouds may drift in Tuesday night and Wednesday, no significant rainfall is expected, making for an excellent stretch of outdoor weather.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82.