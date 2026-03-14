$14 Million Highway 97 Resurfacing Project Is Now Officially Underway

The Florida Department of Transportation said a project is officially underway to resurface Highway 97 from Highway 29 in Molino to the Alabama state line at Atmore.

FDOT said the first day of the project’s 567 day time period, plus any weather delayes, started on March 13, with completion set for 2027.

Drivers may not see actual construction equipment and lane closures for some time; FDOT said the first few days of project often include sign placement and other planning before equipment is mobilized.

The 22-mile project will include milling and resurfacing the roadway, updated signs and pavement markings, and drainage improvements. Many of the stormwater drainage improvements will be made at the Highway 29 intersection to alleviate historic flooding by installing an additional box culvert across the southern leg of the intersection and two additional cross drains on the northern leg of the intersection.

Drivers may experience intermittent lane closures and restrictions between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

NorthEscambia.com graphics.