2-Year-Old Passes Away Following Atmore Crash

March 3, 2025

A two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday night has claimed the life of a child.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a 2-year-old was critically injured when the 2015 Cadillac SRX in which the juvenile was a passenger in collided head-on with the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica driven by 38-year-old Brittany N. Colley of Mobile

The 2-year-old passed away Saturday, according to state troopers.

The driver of the Cadillac, 31-year-old Sarah E. Janes of Atmore, was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. A 4-year-old passenger of the Cadillac was transported to an area hospital.

The driver of the Pacifica was transported to USA Hospital in Mobile. Other passengers in the Pacifica, ages 15, 12, 9, and 6 were transported to an area hospital.

The crash happened on Highway 31 near the Atmore Country Club about 9:10 p.m.

Additional details have not been released as troopers continue their investigation.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 