2-Year-Old Passes Away Following Atmore Crash

A two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday night has claimed the life of a child.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a 2-year-old was critically injured when the 2015 Cadillac SRX in which the juvenile was a passenger in collided head-on with the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica driven by 38-year-old Brittany N. Colley of Mobile

The 2-year-old passed away Saturday, according to state troopers.

The driver of the Cadillac, 31-year-old Sarah E. Janes of Atmore, was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. A 4-year-old passenger of the Cadillac was transported to an area hospital.

The driver of the Pacifica was transported to USA Hospital in Mobile. Other passengers in the Pacifica, ages 15, 12, 9, and 6 were transported to an area hospital.

The crash happened on Highway 31 near the Atmore Country Club about 9:10 p.m.

Additional details have not been released as troopers continue their investigation.