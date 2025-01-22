Molino Home Damaged By Heavy Snowfall

A Molino home was damaged by Tuesday’s heavy snowfall.

“My pool’s screen enclosure came crashing down completely ripping away from the house and ending up in and around the pool deck,” the homeowner told us. “Just 20 minutes earlier I was out there attempting to use a leaf blower to remove the snow build up; the snow was too heavy to blow off.”

The owner of the home on Highway 29 just north of Highway 97 said he wanted to warn others of the potential danger from heavy snow on their pool enclosures.

We received several reports from the immediate area of 8 to nearly 10 inches of snow.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.