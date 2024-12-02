Florida Gas Prices Hold Nearly Steady

December 2, 2024

Florida gas prices averaged $3.11 per gallon on Sunday. The state average was 1-cent less than the week before.

The average price per gallon Sunday night in Escambia County was $2.83. In North Escambia, the low price was $2.78 on Highway 29 in Cantonment, while $2.62 could be found at a few stations in Pensacola.

“Thanksgiving gas prices in Florida gas prices were slightly more expensive than a year ago, yet it’s doubtful that prevented people from taking a trip,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

The average price for gasoline on Thanksgiving Day in Florida was $3.13 per gallon. That’s 10 cents more than what holiday travelers paid a year ago. However, the average price during this year’s holiday was 30 cents less than what drivers paid on Thanksgiving Day 2022.

AAA will release its Year-End Holiday Travel forecast on December 11. This year’s actual Thanksgiving traveler totals will not be available until next year’s holiday forecast.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 