West Panhandle Regional Science And Engineering Fair Winners Announced
February 3, 2024
Last week, The University of West Florida hosted the 69th Annual West Panhandle Regional Science and Engineering Fair. The fair was a great success and many young scientists were able to spotlight their work. Escambia County Public School students award winners were:
- Henry Merritt — Beulah Middle School
- Elizabeth Flores — Beulah Middle School
- Audrey Small — Beulah Middle School
- Lauralai Scheper — Beulah Middle School
- Zachary Mitchell — Beulah Middle School
- Rebekah Leibach — Beulah middle school
- Christopher Taylor — Beulah Middle School
- Kenley Bruck — Beulah Middle School
- Sophia Senarosa — Booker T Washington High School
- Sophie Thompson — Booker T Washington High School
- Noah McIntyre — Brown-Barge Middle School
- Kinley Lucas — Jim C Bailey Middle School
- Kade Leyran — Jim C Bailey Middle School
- Anastaia Leonisio – Jim C Bailey Middle School
- Olivia Miller — Jim C Bailey Middle School
- Boston Rice — Jim C Bailey Middle School
- Lorelai Goulette – Jim C Bailey Middle School
- Ryu Heis — Jim C Bailey Middle School
- James Tockey – Jim C Bailey Middle School
- Lilley Armour — Jim C Bailey Middle School
- Caleb Carter — Jim C Bailey Middle School
- Kayden Anderson – Jim C Bailey Middle School
- Gian Torres — Jim C Bailey Middle School
- Mason Kukulus – Jim C Bailey Middle School
- Brantley Harvell — Jim C Bailey Middle School
- Jaxon McDonough - Jim C Bailey Middle School
- Charles Turbiville — Jim C Bailey Middle School
- Zella Trahan — Pensacola High School
- Aya Prince — Pensacola High School
- Evana Lin — Pensacola High School
- Alice Zhang — Pensacola High School
- David Knoblock – Pensacola High School
- Jack Doyle — Pensacola High School
- Lark Keckler — Pensacola High School
- Ryan Schuhbauer – Pensacola High School
- Roxanna Boland — Pensacola High School
- Elisabeth Collins — Ransom Middle School
- Micah Frazier – West Florida High School of Advanced Technology
- Jordan Foster — West Florida High School of Advanced Technology
- Elisabeth Peters — Workman Middle School
