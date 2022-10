Molino Woman Charged With DUI After Highway 29 Wreck

A Molino woman was booked into the Escambia County Jail following single vehicle wreck in Cantonment Monday afternoon.

Myrtice Webb Domijan, 51, was charged with DUI by the Florida Highway Patrol, according to jail records.

Domijan allegedly lost control and ran off Highway 29 near Cooley Road about 4:45 p.m. Her SUV crashed into small brush.

Her bond was set a $500.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.