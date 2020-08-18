Three Mile Bridge Walking, Cycling Pathway Now Open To The Public

The multi-use path along the Pensacola Bay Bridge is now open, allowing people to walk, run or cycle between Pensacola and Gulf Breeze.

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson, Gulf Breeze Mayor Cherry Fitch and Senator Doug Broxson took part in the opening Monday.

“This is going to be a true asset in our community, not only providing additional connectivity between Pensacola and Gulf Breeze, but also giving us new opportunities to enjoy incredible views of Pensacola Bay,” Robinson said.

A second walkway will be built along the second span of the bridge, which is currently under construction.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.