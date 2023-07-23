Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Slow Down Areas

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 29 (S.R. 95) Turn Lane Construction North of West Roberts – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, July 24 through Monday, July 31 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for paving operation (pictured above).

Interstate 10 (I-10) Escambia County Welcome Center – The I-10 Welcome Center located on I-10 eastbound, (mile marker four) will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, July 23 through Thursday, July 27 as crews perform construction activities. In addition, the outside lane of I-10 eastbound near the Welcome Center and the on- and off-ramps to the Welcome Center will be closed. Drivers may use the I-10 eastbound rest area at mile marker 29 during these times. The Welcome Center, along with the front and middle parking lots, will remain open daily from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m., but the truck parking area will remain closed until work concludes at the Welcome Center this summer.

East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) Roadway Improvements from Chemstrand Road to East of Baldridge Drive – The bicycle lanes are temporarily closed to allow crews to widen the turn lanes and construct new five-foot bicycle lanes. In addition, the speed limit has been reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph as vehicles and bicycles share the roadway. The closure and speed limit reduction will be in place until the project is complete later this summer.

Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) Resurfacing from Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) to west of Pine Forest Road (State Road (S.R.) 297) – Drivers may encounter lane closures between Beulah Road and Blue Angel Parkway Sunday, July 23 through Thursday, July 27 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews mill and pave the roadway.

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Hatties Boulevard and East Cottage Street. The shift will be in place through August as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage will be in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Sorrento Road (S.R. 292) Resurfacing from the Theo Baars Bridge to Bauer Road - Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures, between Theo Baars Bridge and Bauer Road, Sunday, July 23 through Thursday, July 27 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews place pavement markings on the roadway.

County Road (C.R.) 4 over Canoe Creek Bridge – C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed until fall 2024 as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4.

I-10 Routine Utility Maintenance from Exit 5 (U.S. 90) to Exit 22 (Avalon Boulevard) – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, July 23 through Thursday, July 27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to repair overhead lights.

Interstate 110 Routine Utility Maintenance from I-10 to Gregory Street – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, July 23 through Thursday, July 27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to repair overhead lights.

S.R. 297 (Pine Forest Road) Turn Lane Construction South of Nine Mile Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, July 23 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for paving operation.

Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, July 23 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for paving operation. Beulah Road Turn Lane Construction at U.S. 90 Intersection – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for paving operation.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 (S.R. 30/Gulf Breeze Parkway/Navarre Parkway) Resurfacing of select areas from Abercrombie Road to Calle De Palencia Street - Drivers on U.S. 98 (Navarre Parkway), between S.R. 87 and Calle De Palencia Street, may encounter intermittent nightly lane closures from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform construction activities.

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Point Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between S.R. 281 and Bayshore Road Sunday, July 23, through Friday, July 28, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: I-10 Resurfacing from S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) to East of S.R. 87 – Motorists will encounter nighttime east and westbound lane closures Monday, July 23 and Thursday, July 27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for paving operations.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Pictured: Turn lane construction on Highway 29 just north of West Roberts Road. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.