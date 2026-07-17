Three People Injured In Highway 97, Greenland Road Crash

Three people were injured in a T-bone collision on Friday in Davisville.

The crash happened at Highway 97 and Greenland Road. The driver of a Buick Century apparently T-boned a Chevrolet Equinox with both vehicles coming to a stop on Greenland Road.

Three people, all in their middle 70s, were transported to area hospitals by Escambia County EMS.

Members of the Walnut Hill and McDavid stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded, along with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated and has not released additional details.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.