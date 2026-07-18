Southern Slow Down Speeding Crackdown Continues

July 18, 2026

Law enforcement agencies across five southeastern states are wrapping up a coordinated crackdown on speeding this weekend as part of a multi-state campaign aimed at reducing traffic fatalities.

Operation Southern Slow Down, now in its ninth year, concludes Saturday. The annual initiative brings together transportation and safety agencies from Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee to flood major corridors with increased speed enforcement and public education.

In Florida, the initiative is spearheaded by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), and local law enforcement agencies as part of the state’s “Target Zero” safety initiative. According to state data, speeding remains a factor in approximately six percent of all traffic fatalities across Florida.

Officials across the region stressed that the surge in troopers is designed to hold reckless drivers accountable and protect innocent motorists, noting that higher speeds shrink reaction windows and significantly reduce the effectiveness of vehicle safety features.

Drivers are reminded to stay out of the far-left lane except when passing, slow down ahead of curves, and allow extra travel time to avoid the temptation to speed during the final weekend of the enforcement push.

Pictured: A Florida Highway Patrol trooper conducts a traffic stop on North Century Boulevard in Century. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 