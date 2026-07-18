Quietwater Beach Boardwalk Shooting Under Investigation

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting that left a 22-year-old man injured on the Quietwater Beach Boardwalk on Saturday.

Deputies responded to the scene at approximately 2:46 a.m. following reports of gunfire at a private, overnight camping event hosted by The Wharf. The business had utilized its privately leased portion of the beach property to host the event, charging attendees a $100 per tent to camp overnight.

Upon arriving, law enforcement secured the area and initiated an investigation. According to authorities, initial reports indicated that the victim’s injuries were self-inflicted. Investigators noted that the victim, along with several potential witnesses at the scene, refused to cooperate with law enforcement during the initial response.

Despite the lack of cooperation, investigators conducted a thorough examination of the scene and gathered available physical evidence. Preliminary findings suggest that the 22-year-old male sustained an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation remains active as detectives continue to review area surveillance footage and follow up on additional evidence.

According to a statement released by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, “There is no indication of any ongoing threat to the public, and no suspects are being sought in connection with this incident.”

File photo.