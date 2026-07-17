Mostly Sunny And Hot Friday; Slight Weekend Rain Chances
July 17, 2026
Temperatures will continue to rise through the rest of the week and into early next week. Heat indices are forecast to be in the 100-107 range this weekend and 105 to 111 next week. Shower and thunderstorm chances increase late Saturday afternoon in early next week.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 105. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 105. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Calm wind.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. North wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Calm wind.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.
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