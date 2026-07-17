Mostly Sunny And Hot Friday; Slight Weekend Rain Chances

Temperatures will continue to rise through the rest of the week and into early next week. Heat indices are forecast to be in the 100-107 range this weekend and 105 to 111 next week. Shower and thunderstorm chances increase late Saturday afternoon in early next week.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 105. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 105. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Calm wind.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.