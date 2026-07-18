Hot And Humid Saturday, Chance Of Afternoon Rain

July 18, 2026

A hot and humid Saturday is in store for the Pensacola Beach Air Show. Rain chances will increase to 50% for Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 105. North wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 106. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 