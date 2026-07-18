Florida Lottery Marks National Lottery Week, Citing $51 Billion Raised for Education Since 1988

The Florida Lottery has joined jurisdictions across the country to mark National Lottery Week, highlighting the agency’s long-term economic contributions and its role in funding state educational programs.

Since its inception in 1988, the Florida Lottery has generated more than $51 billion for education. According to agency officials, these funds are directed toward public schools, state colleges and universities, and the Bright Futures Scholarship Program, which has supported more than 1 million students in pursuing higher education.

“National Lottery Week is an opportunity to reflect on the people who make our mission possible—our players, retailers, employees, and partners,” said Florida Lottery Secretary Reginald D. Dixon. “While exciting prizes are an important part of the Lottery experience, the true impact is reflected in the opportunities we help create for students and communities across Florida. For more than 38 years, the Florida Lottery has remained committed to responsibly maximizing revenues for education, and we are proud of the lasting difference that mission continues to make every day.”

In addition to education funding, the Lottery reported significant figures regarding its commercial operations, noting that it has paid out over $110 billion in prizes and created more than 4,900 millionaires statewide over nearly four decades.

Officials emphasized that 99 percent of total revenue is reinvested back into the state’s economy. This includes prize payouts, transfers to educational funds, and sales commissions distributed to a network of more than 13,600 registered Lottery retailers across Florida.

Pictured:The State Line Gift Shop on Highway 97 in Davisville before the drawing for the September 6, 2025, $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.