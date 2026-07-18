Escambia County Corrections Lieutenant Graduates From Florida Senior Leadership Program

Escambia County Corrections Lieutenant Ashley Griffin recently graduated from the Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute’s Senior Leadership Program, demonstrating her dedication to enhancing her leadership skills in the criminal justice profession.

Lt. Griffin is among 33 graduates representing 27 criminal justice agencies throughout the State of Florida to recently complete the program, which is designed to prepare Florida’s criminal justice leadership for the challenging and changing demands of the future.

Participants in the Senior Leadership Program met in Tallahassee for six week-long classes over a 10-month period, attending courses on topics such as risk management, trust-based leadership, and criminal justice futures forecasting. Class participants studied the trends and events that will continue to challenge criminal justice professionals and examined the leadership skills necessary to create and lead the changes that lie ahead.

“I’m extremely proud of Lt. Griffin for completing this program and taking the initiative to further her leadership skills,” Escambia County Chief of Corrections Rich Powell said. “This training not only benefits Escambia County Corrections, but all of the individuals we protect and serve every day. Congratulations to all of the graduates, and thank you to FDLE for offering these programs for our officers to grow within the criminal justice profession.”

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.