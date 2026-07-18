UPDATE – Missing Man Located

UPDATE–He has been located.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing and endangered Cantonment man has seen before daybreak on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said 44-year-old Matthew Thomas Sanders, Sr. was last seen at 4 a.m. on Green Tree Circle in Cantonment. He was wearing a grey shirt, black shorts and slides-style shoes. He is 6-feet, 3-inches tall and 350 pounds with tattoos on his arms and legs.

He was left with a multicolored pit bull dog.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.