Century Waste Need To Know: ‘Black Can’ Removal; Yard and Bulk Collection Dates

After outcry from residents and town officials, Waste Pro has made changes to yard waste and bulk collections in Century.

The town is currently removing all “black cans.” It’s a green can with a black lid intended for yard waste, and they said it was not practical to fit several tree limbs and other yard debris in the can. Residents that still have a black can are asked to play it by the curve as soon as possible for removal.

Waste Pro will now use a grapple truck (like the one pictured) to collect organic debris smaller than 6 feet in diameter or 6 feet in length, placed in an area no larger than 6 x 6 feet square and 6 feet high. The collection will be on third and fourth Tuesday, every other month, with the next collections on July 21 on the west side of Highway 29 (“town hall side”) and July 28 on the east side of Highway 29 (“Whataburger side”).

Bulk pick up for household items (furniture, mattresses, appliances and other large items) that will not fit inside the regular blue can will also begin in July. Areas on the west side of Highway 29, the “town hall side,” will be collected on September 1. The areas on the east side, the “Whataburger side”, of Highway 29 will be collected on September 8. Bulk items should be placed in an area no larger than 6 x 6 feet square and 6 feet high.

Bulk items, such as furniture and appliances, should be placed in a separate pile from organic material (such as limbs, leaves and grass clippings). Household waste is not allowed in a bulk or yard waste pile.

For additional details, click here to download a printable pdf.

For other questions, call Century Town Hall at (850) 256-3208.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.