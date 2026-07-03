Molino Man Indicted On Federal Sex Trafficking Charge

July 17, 2026

A Molino man has been indicted on multiple federal charges including sex trafficking, prostitution, and money laundering.

Javier Cyree Tyrell Brown, 28, of Blueberry Lane, was indicted in federal court on one count of commercial sex trafficking, one count of financially benefiting from commercial sex trafficking, one count of using a facility for purposes of racketeering, one count of coercion, and enticement for interstate prostitution, one count of interstate transportation for prostitution, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Brown remains in the custody of the United States Marshals Service pending trial on August 17, in Pensacola before District Court Judge T. Kent Wetherell, II.

If convicted, Brown faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years up to life imprisonment.

Details on the allegations against Brown were not immediately available as the indictment remains sealed in federal court.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 