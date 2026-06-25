West Bogia Road Closed At Highway 29 Today, Friday For Repairs

June 25, 2026

West Bogia Road will be closed for part of Thursday afternoon and Friday morning for repairs at Highway 29.

The road will be closed until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, and is scheduled to be closed Friday from 6:30 a.m. until noon.

Crews are repairing damage caused by recent rainfall in the unpaved area.

On May 31, 2026, West Bogia Road completely washed away and collapsed at a culvert just off Highway 29.. The Florida Department of Transportation made repairs, and the road reopened on June 15, 2026. However, FDOT contractors were unable to pave over the newly installed culvert due to days of rainfall.

It’s those temporary repairs that were damaged by rainfall in recent days.

Pictured: Temporary repairs to West Bogia Road as seen June 15. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 