Two Arrested After $250K Copper Theft Ring From Local Bridges, Highways

A joint 10-month investigation into a major copper theft ring has culminated in the arrest of two individuals accused of stealing approximately $250,000 worth of copper wiring from local bridges and highways.

The Pensacola Police Department, in coordination with the Florida Highway Patrol, led the extensive operation that began in September 2025. According to officials, the thieves targeted light poles on bridges and along the interstate, stripping an estimated 100,000 total feet of copper wire.

The widespread thefts left several areas in the dark, including the Barrancas bridge over Bayou Chico. Motorists traveling the bridge at night had reported non-functioning lights for months, a direct result of the wiring being completely stripped. Similar thefts were also carried out along local interstate highways.

The investigation led law enforcement to David Nielsen, 37, and Rae Ann Horne, 31.

When authorities moved to execute arrest warrants on a boat owned by Nielsen, which was anchored in Bayou Chico, Nielsen reportedly jumped into the water in an attempt to escape. He was quickly apprehended by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Pensacola Police Department SWAT team. Horne was taken into custody without incident.

Nielsen has been charged with theft of copper from utility poles, which is a first-degree felony, alongside felony criminal mischief. Horne faces charges of dealing in stolen property after investigators discovered she allegedly took the stolen copper to local scrap yards to sell.

Pensacola Police PIO Mike Wood indicated that the investigation remains active and fluid, noting that several additional arrests are forthcoming.

The multi-agency operation was supported by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.