Summer Heat Ahead For The Weekend With Sunny Skies

The upcoming week brings classic summer weather to the North Escambia area, featuring plenty of sunshine, high temperatures climbing into the mid-90s, and a daily chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Over the weekend, skies will remain mostly sunny to completely clear with highs pushing past 90 degrees. By early next week, heat and humidity peak on Monday near 94 degrees before a stronger weather system increases rain chances to 50 percent by Tuesday afternoon.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.