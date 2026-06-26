Ibarra Continues to Torment Wahoos in 10-3 Loss

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos dropped game 3 of their 6 game set with the Chattanooga Lookouts by a final score of 10-3.

Eliazar Dishmey (L, 0-1) struggled in his second straight start for the Wahoos, going just 4.0+ innings and allowing 5 runs on 3 hits and tying a career high with 6 walks. Meanwhile, Lookouts starter Javi Rivera (W, 1-4) kept the Pensacola offense in check. He gave up just 2 runs on 3 hits and 6 strikeouts.

Chattanooga took a 7-0 lead in the first 5 innings off of Dishmey, Kade Bragg, and Luis Moreno. The Wahoos were able to scrape across a pair of runs in the top of the 6th. Payton Green led off with a double and advanced to third on a Cam Cannarella single, a basehit that extended his hitting streak to 10 games. Aiva Arquette brought him home on a groundout to third and Juan Matheus scored Cannarella with an RBI single, bringing the score to 7-2.

The Lookouts had an answer though, and snatched those two runs right back on a home run from Ruben Ibarra, his 11th of the year and his 6th against the Wahoos this season, and an RBI double from Julio Carreras, which brought the Lookouts lead back to 7.

Down 9-2, Pensacola would fight back for one more. With the bases loaded in the top of the 8th, Ryan Ignoffo grounded out to the pitcher, but brought home a run in the process to make the score 9-3.

Ruben Ibarra made sure to get a parting shot in before the game was up, as he launched his second homer of the game off of Colby Martin in the bottom of the 8th. That brought his total to 12 on the year and 7 against the Wahoos in 2026 alone.

That score would prove to be fatal for the Wahoos, as they would fall by a final of 10-3 on Thursday night, dropping their record to 37-35.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Lookouts on Friday night.

written by Charlie Hobert