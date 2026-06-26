Final Afternoon: Donut Strike For Manna

June 26, 2026

Today is the final day as local law enforcement officers and firefighters continue their Donut Strike for Manna to help the food bank fight hunger in our local communities.

First responders will be stationed at grocery stores across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties to collect food and monetary donations.

Friday, June 26 (3-6 p.m.)

  • Publix – 2180 West Nine Mile Road
  • Publix – 8684 Beulah Road
  • Sam’s Club – 1250 Airport Boulevard
  • Walmart – 2650 Creighton Road
  • Walmart – 4600 Mobile Highway
  • Walmart – 334 Gulf Breeze Parkway
  • Winn-Dixie – 13019 Sorrento Road

Pictured: Escambia County Fire Rescue participates in the Donut Strike for Manna at a Publix on West Nine Mile Road at Pine Forest Road on Thursday. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 