Final Afternoon: Donut Strike For Manna

Today is the final day as local law enforcement officers and firefighters continue their Donut Strike for Manna to help the food bank fight hunger in our local communities.

First responders will be stationed at grocery stores across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties to collect food and monetary donations.

Friday, June 26 (3-6 p.m.)

Publix – 2180 West Nine Mile Road

Publix – 8684 Beulah Road

Sam’s Club – 1250 Airport Boulevard

Walmart – 2650 Creighton Road

Walmart – 4600 Mobile Highway

Walmart – 334 Gulf Breeze Parkway

Winn-Dixie – 13019 Sorrento Road

Pictured: Escambia County Fire Rescue participates in the Donut Strike for Manna at a Publix on West Nine Mile Road at Pine Forest Road on Thursday. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.