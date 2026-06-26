Final Afternoon: Donut Strike For Manna
June 26, 2026
Today is the final day as local law enforcement officers and firefighters continue their Donut Strike for Manna to help the food bank fight hunger in our local communities.
First responders will be stationed at grocery stores across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties to collect food and monetary donations.
Friday, June 26 (3-6 p.m.)
- Publix – 2180 West Nine Mile Road
- Publix – 8684 Beulah Road
- Sam’s Club – 1250 Airport Boulevard
- Walmart – 2650 Creighton Road
- Walmart – 4600 Mobile Highway
- Walmart – 334 Gulf Breeze Parkway
- Winn-Dixie – 13019 Sorrento Road
Pictured: Escambia County Fire Rescue participates in the Donut Strike for Manna at a Publix on West Nine Mile Road at Pine Forest Road on Thursday. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
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