Cantonment WWII Veteran, Purple Heart Recipient Passes Away At 109

June 26, 2026

One of America’s oldest living World War II veterans has passed away.

Army veteran Duane Brewton of Cantonment was 109 years old.

In February, he celebrated his 109th birthday at the Sodalis Senior Living Facility.

For more photos from Brewton’s 109th birthday celebration, click here.

He served in Europe during World War II. While serving in the Army infantry, Brewton was awarded the Purple Heart after an artillery shell exploded near him and caused critical injuries from multiple shrapnel wounds.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 