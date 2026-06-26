Amateur Radio Field Day Is This Weekend With Free Demonstrations

Amateur Radio’s biggest annual event is this weekend.

The Five Flags Amateur Radio Association, in partnership with Escambia County Emergency Management, Escambia County ARES, BRACE, and Escambia Search and Rescue, invites the public to attend the 2026 ARRL Field Day event on Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Escambia County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on W Street.

(Note that the ECO is a location charge from prevous years’ event at Ashton Brosnaham Park.)

Field Day is the largest annual Amateur Radio operating event in North America. Each year, thousands of Amateur Radio operators across the United States and Canada set up temporary radio stations in parks, emergency operations centers, community locations, and outdoor sites to practice portable communications and demonstrate the value of Amateur Radio in public service and emergency preparedness.

During Field Day, local Amateur Radio operators will demonstrate how amateur radio can be used to communicate locally, nationally, and internationally using voice, digital, and other radio communication methods. The event will also highlight the ability of Amateur Radio operators to communicate when cell phones, internet service, and commercial power may be unavailable.

This year’s event brings together several community partners with a shared focus on preparedness, emergency communications, volunteer service, and public education. Escambia County Emergency Management, BRACE, Escambia County ARES, Escambia Search and Rescue, and the Five Flags Amateur Radio Association all play important roles in helping strengthen local readiness and community resilience.

The public is invited to visit the Field Day site, meet local Amateur Radio operators, see radio equipment in operation, and learn how Amateur Radio supports emergency communications, weather awareness, public service events, technical education, and disaster preparedness.

“Field Day is part emergency communications exercise, part public demonstration, and part open house,” said Paul Stefon, K7PCS, President of the Five Flags Amateur Radio Association. “It is a great opportunity for the public to see how Amateur Radio works and why it remains an important communications resource, especially during hurricanes, disasters, and other emergencies.”

The 2026 Field Day event follows the recent presentation of an official Escambia County proclamation recognizing the service of Amateur Radio operators. The proclamation was presented at the Escambia County Board of County Commissioners meeting on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

No Amateur Radio license is required to attend Field Day. Visitors are welcome, and club members will be available to answer questions about getting licensed, radio equipment, emergency communications, and how to become involved.