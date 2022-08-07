Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Delay Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Escambia County Welcome Center – The front parking lot is temporarily closed as crews work to resurface the pavement. All other parking areas remain open. Temporary sidewalk modifications are also in place while work is underway.

Alternating lane closures and lane shifts Sunday, Aug. 7 through Saturday, Aug. 13 as crews use lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure. Vehicle pacing operations Tuesday, Aug. 9 through Thursday, Aug. 11 as crews install overhead signage for the new bridge. Vehicle pacing operations, also known as “rolling roadblocks,” are used to create gaps in traffic so that short-duration construction activities can be completed.



Bayfront Parkway westbound ramp and the 17th Avenue westbound ramp will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 10 and Thursday, Aug. 11 for the installation of overhead signs. Drivers will be detoured to Gregory Street during this time.

West Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) Pedestrian Safety Improvement – Drivers may encounter intermittent daytime and nighttime single lane closures and lane shifts, between A Street and Dominguez Street, as crews adjust manholes and pedestrian fencing.

Santa Rosa County:

Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement – Drivers will encounter the following nighttime traffic impacts on and near the Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. next week. Alternating lane closures and lane shifts Sunday, Aug. 7 through Saturday, Aug. 13 as crews will use lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure. Vehicle pacing operations Tuesday, Aug. 9 through Thursday, Aug. 11 as crews install overhead signage for the new bridge. Vehicle pacing operations, also known as “rolling roadblocks,” are used to create gaps in traffic so that short-duration construction activities can be completed. Bayfront Parkway westbound ramp and the 17th Avenue westbound ramp will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 10 and Thursday, Aug. 11 for the installation of overhead signs. Drivers will be detoured to Gregory Street during this time.

– Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: I-10 Resurfacing East of S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) to East of S.R. 87 – Motorists can expect intermittent nighttime lane closures Monday, Aug. 8 through Thursday, Aug. 11 for construction activities.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.