Ernest Ward FFA Presents ‘Golden Cow Dung Award’ To Teacher Robin McCall

Ernest Ward Middle School teacher Robin McCall received the annual “Golden Cow Dung Award” from members of the Ernest Ward FFA Thursday morning. The award features a large piece of cow dung, painted a golden color and mounted on a board painted in school colors.

McCall received the award during National FFA Week as a “thank you” for supporting FFA.

(Cow dung, in case you didn’t know for sure, is what you are probably thinking it is. It’s that natural byproduct that cows drop in the field. The award is 100% real dung spray painted a golden color. The golden piece is actually the original award piece created and painted in 2009.)

The Ernest Ward FFA students also held an appreciation breakfast for teachers and other staff members.

