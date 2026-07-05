What Did Florida Include In America’s Time Capsule To Be Opened in 2276?

“America’s Time Capsule” was buried on Saturday, July 4, 2026, at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia. It will be opened in 250 years — on July 4, 2276.

Inside the capsule are contributions from all three branches of the U.S. federal government, all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and five U.S. territories, America250 tentpole programs, as well as select national partners and institutions whose contributions reflect the people, places, ideas, and innovations shaping the United States at 250 years.

For more photos, click here.

What did Florida include?

Set of Four Challenge Coins —A set of four challenge coins representing the Florida Attorney General, the Florida Agency for Fiscal Oversight (FAFO), the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and Governor Ron DeSantis, Commander-in-Chief.

Pin and Letter — A Florida House of Representatives pin attached to a notecard to Americans from Daniel Perez, Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives, 2024-2026.

The Florida Senate Booklet — The Florida Senate Booklet 2024-2026, Ben Albritton, President of the Senate.

America250FL Booklet — America250FL Booklet highlighting Florida’s Semiquincentennial Celebration.

What about Alabama?

And if you are wondering about nearby Alabama, they contributed a book of poetry. America: A Quintet of Poems by James Matthew Wilson was written as a civic and educational offering to future generations.

Pictured: America’s Time Capsule, which was buried on July 4, 2026, will be opened on July 4, 2276. In the photo at page bottom, the actual time capsule is on the left, and a “bell jar cover”, which aids in waterproofing, is seen on the right. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.