UWF Has A New Logo, Refreshed Branding

The University of West Florida has unveiled a refreshed brand identity, including a new primary logo and updated visual system, designed to better reflect the University’s growth and forward momentum.

The brand refresh comes at a transformative time for UWF as it reaches record enrollment, expands research with an R2 designation, strengthens its regional impact and begins the transition into NCAA Division I athletics. The updated identity provides a more unified and contemporary representation of UWF while honoring the traditions and heritage that have shaped the institution.

“As our University continues to grow and reach new milestones, it is important that our identity reflects who we are today while honoring the legacy that brought us here,” said UWF President Manny Diaz Jr. “This refreshed brand positions us to more clearly tell the UWF story and communicate the impact we have on our students, our region and beyond.”

The brand refresh was informed by a comprehensive brand audit conducted by The Moore Agency, which included stakeholder interviews, focus groups and an evaluation of UWF’s visual identity. The research provided insight into how the University is perceived by prospective and current students, alumni, partners and the broader community, and it identified opportunities to strengthen consistency and recognition across audiences.

The new primary logo builds upon the University’s existing athletic lettermark and features a stylized UWF monogram in the institution’s updated navy and green color palette. The design creates stronger alignment between academic and athletic branding while providing a distinctive and recognizable identity for UWF.

As part of the refresh, UWF’s primary blue and green colors have been updated to Argo Navy and Argo Green. The revised color palette creates a more consistent and cohesive visual identity across the University, while improving accessibility and flexibility across digital, print and environmental applications. The updated primary colors also establish a stronger and more distinctive presence that reflects the University’s growing reputation and institutional prestige.

For nearly 60 years, the Nautilus Shell has served as a defining symbol of UWF, representing progress and the University’s connection to place. While the shell is no longer featured in the primary institutional logo, it remains an important part of UWF’s identity and heritage and will continue to be represented through the academic seal and other institutional brand elements.

“This consolidation of our visual brand comes at a pivotal time as we are on the cusp of so many highly visible endeavors,” said UWF Creative Director Jennifer Peck. “All of our heritage brand icons remain part of our story, but they have evolved and reorganized to help propel us into our next chapter.”

In addition to the visual identity update, UWF has refined its brand messaging framework to ensure greater consistency across communications, marketing and recruitment efforts. The updated brand strategy emphasizes student success, regional impact, innovation and opportunity, and it frames UWF as a place that is bold, authentic, accessible, determined and always advancing.

“All of these updates reflect an important step forward for UWF,” Diaz said. “While our visual identity is evolving, our mission and our commitment to our students, faculty, staff and community remain unchanged.”